Ravi Teja's 'Ravanasura' begins filming

Chennai, Jan 19 Filming of director Sudheer Varma's much-awaited Telugu action entertainer 'Ravanasura', featuring Ravi Teja in the lead, has begun and is on in full swing.

The film was launched in a grand fashion on the festival day of Sankranthi. Megastar Chiranjeevi was the chief guest at the event. At the launch, the makers of the film had made it clear that full-fledged shooting would start soon.

True to their word, shooting has now begun. Sources say that night sequences are currently being shot.

'Ravanasura' is being made on a massive scale by Abhishek Nama for Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks. The film is scheduled to hit screens on September 30.

Ravi Teja plays a lawyer in the film, which will have Sushanth playing a crucial character called Ram.

'Ravanasura' will feature five heroines - Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Poojitha Ponnada. Sources say all five heroines will have equal importance in the movie.

Sources also hint that writer Srikanth Vissa has penned a powerful and a first-of-its-kind story for the film.

Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems together provide music for the film, while Vijay Kartik Kannan handles the cinematography and Srikanth is the editor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor