'RC 15': It's a wrap for Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's New Zealand schedule

Actor Ram Charan, on Wednesday, treated fans with a series of pictures from wrap celebrations of the New Zealand schedule for 'RC 15'.

Taking to Instagram, Ram dropped pictures along with a long note.

In the pictures, Kiara and Ram along with the team were seen cutting the cake and having fun banter.

He wrote, And it's a wrap in New Zealand . song & it's visuals are fabulous @shanmughamshankar garu , @boscomartis & @dop_tirru made it even more special."

He complimented his co-star Kiara Advani.

Ram added, "@kiaraaliaadvani stunning as always. @musicthaman u nailed it again. @manishmalhotra05 @aalimhakim thank you fr amazing looks. @srivenkateswaracreations."

Kiara and Ram Charan worked together in the 2019 Telugu action movie 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' and have been friends since then.

The film 'RC 15', billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist.

The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.

'RC 15' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

The music for the film is being composed by Thaman S.

The film is slated to release in 2023.

Meanwhile, apart from this, Ram Charan has joined hands with director Buchi Babu Sana, who made his directorial debut with the sensational blockbuster 'Uppena' for another Pan-Indian film.

On the other hand, Kiara will be next seen in Karan Johar's next comedy film 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is all set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

Apart from that she also has 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' opposite Kartik Aaryan in her kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor