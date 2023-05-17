Reality show 'The Kardashians' gets renewal for 20 more episodes

Washington [US], May 17 : The popular reality show 'The Kardashians' which revolves around the personal lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family has received a renewal for 20 more episodes from the makers.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the audience will get to multiple forthcoming seasons to sneak into the luxurious yet chaotic lives of the Kardashian sisters. In the recent development the streaming platform of the show 'Hulu' has ordered more episodes.

The latest season will be the third instalment in the series that starts streaming on May 25, 2023. The season's logline read, "The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, co-parenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family, they will stand together through the storm."

The trailer for the latest show was released in the previous month. The clip featured Kim as she works through her tumultuous split and finalization of her divorce from Kanye West, even addressing the infamous virtual debacle between the two since their split.

Khloe opens up about a health scare and sisters Kourtney and Kim face off over drama stemming from the eldest Kardashian's celebrity wedding in Italy. Viewers also witness Kylie as she attempts to have a conversation about "the beauty standards that [their family] is setting" with her sisters, as per a report by Variety.

Supermodels Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also serve as executive producers of the unscripted show.

