Rebel Wilson made no money on 'Bridesmaids', bought her own premiere dress

Los Angeles, May 9 Actress Rebel Wilson has shared that she made just $3,500 (Rs 2,92,201) from the 2011 comedy film 'Bridesmaids'.

Wilson said on the 'Diary of a CEO' podcast: "It was my first job in America. I mean, I was very lucky to get it… But to be paid that little. Basically, that $3,500 I then had to pay to the union to join the union. So I basically made no money."

"I lost money, because I had to pay to go to the premiere, like to buy my dress and everything. So, I lost money doing 'Bridesmaids'," the actress added.

Wilson featured alongside names such as Kristin Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose

The actress was living on a very tight budget before she found fame, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The Australian actress said: "That was a really skint year where I was living on $60 a week in L.A. once I'd paid my rent and my car hire. I wasn’t partying or living this (movie star) life. It was basically having that focus, trying to write for myself, going to auditions."

