Red Sea Film Festival: Sonam Kapoor proves that she is the queen of red carpet looks!

Sonam Kapoor may have been out of the glam and glitz of attending red-carpet events for a while, but her recent appearance at the Red Sea International film festival suffices for it!

Sonam recently walked the red carpet of the ongoing Red Sea International film festival in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah and she looked stunningly beautiful.

Sonam matched the red carpet in a Rami Kadi Couture evening gown.

The actress wore a chic crimson gown that she paired with a cape. She also wore Chopard statement jewellery to complete her look.

Sonam also attended the Vanity Fair dinner where she looked equally stunning and lovely in a yellow Sara Mrad evening gown.

Sharing her photos, Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor wrote, "And my favourite moment in a long time, Sonam Kapoor in the very talented Saramrad for Chopard at the Vanity Fair dinner."

Sonam has been out of the media glare for some time owing to her pregnancy. She gave birth to her son 'Vayu' on August 20 this year.

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy Vayu in August this year. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.- Sonam and Anand".

A month later, the couple shared their first photo with their son and announced his name - Vayu.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor