Reem Shaikh wishes Shagun Pandey on b'day; says she 'adores' him

Mumbai, March 31 Television actress Reem Shaikh has the sweetest birthday wish for her former co-star and friend, Shagun Pandey.

Reem took to Instagram stories and posted a picture with Shagun.

In the image, they are standing closely, smiling at the camera lens as they strike a pose.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “Happy birthday @i_shagubofficial. You know how much I adore you right.”

The two had worked on the show 'Tujhse Hai Raabta', which also featured Sehban Azim, Poorva Gokhale, Arzaan Shaikh, and Rajat Dahiya. The show was later replaced by 'Bhagya Lakshmi' in its timeslot.

Last year, there were rumours that Shagun and Reem were dating, however, the actress had clarified that he was just a friend.

Reem was last seen on screen in 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal', based on the series 'The Vampire Diaries'. She starred alongside Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani.

