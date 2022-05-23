Reena Aggarwal on her film, 'Alpha Beta Gamma' selection for Cannes Film Festival

Mumbai, May 23 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2's Reena Aggarwal expresses her joy about her film, 'Alpha Beta Gamma' being selected for the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She plays the lead in the movie.

Reena says: "Our film is one of the only 5 Indian films being selected for the Cannes Film Festival. It feels like we have landed on the moon and we only want to return with big hopes of getting a platform for its official release."

"Selection of our film 'Alpha Beta Gamma' for Cannes is really huge, not just for me but also for each and every member of our team"

She adds: "India is the country of honour at Cannes this year and I couldn't be more fortunate to have done a film that has gone for screening there on this special occasion. I feel so grateful for the support from the I&B ministry and our government."

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has selected five films - 'Alpha Beta Gamma' (Hindi), 'Boomba Ride' (Mishing), 'Dhuin' (Hindi and Maithili), 'Godavari' (Marathi) and 'Niraye Thathakalulla Maram' (Malayalam) for screening at the Cannes Film Festival.

