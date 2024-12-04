Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan's iconic chemistry from Mukaddar Ka Sikandar gets recreated

Mumbai, Dec 4 Veteran actress Rekha recently took fans on a nostalgic journey by recreating the magic of her classic “Muqaddar Ka Sikandar” song.

Sharing the stage with comedian Krushna Abhishek, who stepped into Amitabh Bachchan’s role, Rekha brought the timeless chemistry from the film back to life on “The Great Indian Kapil Show.”

Netflix unveiled a new promo for the upcoming episode on social media, showcasing Krushna channeling Amitabh’s iconic look from “Muqaddar Ka Sikandar” as he joined Rekha to recreate the magic of "Salam-E-Ishq." The duo grooved together on the song, with Rekha showcasing her graceful moves.

The makers shared the promo on their Instagram account with the caption, “Dil bechain hai Rekha ji ko dekhne ke liye. Watch the queen AKA Rekha ji in the new episode of #TheGreatIndianKapilShow, iss Funnyvaar, 8 pm, only on Netflix.”

In the same promo, Kapil shared a memorable experience of being a contestant on “Kaun Banega Crorepati” and interacting with Amitabh. Kapil reminisced, “While we were playing KBC with Bachchan sahab, my mother was seated in the front row." He then mimicked Amitabh, adding, “He asked her, ‘Devi ji, kya kha ke paida kiya (What did you eat before giving birth to him)?’” Before Kapil could continue, Rekha interrupted, revealing his mother’s reply: “Daal-roti.” Kapil confirmed this was indeed what she had said. Rekha smiled and added, “Mujhse puchiye na, ek ek dialogue yaad hai (Ask me, I remember each and every line of dialogue).”

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan shared screen space in nine films during the 1970s and 1980s. During this time, rumours about their alleged affair circulated, even though Amitabh was married to Jaya Bachchan. It is said that their relationship ended in the early 1980s. The trio later appeared together in Yash Chopra's “Silsila,” a film that was regarded as the "casting coup of the century" due to the unique pairing of the three stars.

The second season of “The Great Indian Kapil Show” on Netflix began on September 21. Last week, Kapil hosted Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, and Chunky Panday.

