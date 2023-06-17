Renowned DJ Nitish Gulyani Sets the Stage on Fire with Stellar Performances and Notable Collaborations

The music industry is buzzing with excitement as DJ Nitish Gulyani continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his electrifying performances and high-profile collaborations. With a diverse range of accomplishments, DJ Nitish Gulyani has firmly established himself as one of the most sought-after DJs in the industry.Mashup Magic and Blockbuster Collaborations Known for his exceptional talent, DJ Nitish Gulyani has delighted music lovers by creating extraordinary mashups. One of his notable creations includes a mashup of the popular songs from the hit movies "Good Newwz" and "Sufna." This fusion of melodies showcases his unique ability to blend different genres seamlessly.

Additionally, DJ Nitish Gulyani has shared the stage with industry heavyweights, including the iconic Badshah. Their joint performance at the Dubai Expo in 2021 left audiences mesmerized, as they brought their incredible energy and chemistry to the stage. Sharing with renowned artists such as Karan Johar, Jaz Dhami, Jazzy B, Imran Khan, Divine, and Raxstar on BBC Asian Network, Nitish Gulyani has consistently pushed boundaries and elevated the live music experience.

International Tours and Iconic Venues

Nitish Gulyani has graced prestigious venues around the world, showcasing his talent to diverse audiences. In 2016, he took part in the Viral Fest Asia held in Bali, where he shared the stage with Badshah, enthralling the crowd with their infectious beats. In 2018, Nitish Gulyani performed solo at Stage Forty8 in New York, leaving the audience in awe of his skilful mixing and energetic sets.

Spectacular Live Shows and Global Recognition

One of DJ Nitish Gulyani’s standout performances was at the ILT20 event in January 2023, where he performed alongside Badshah, DJ Bravo, and Jason Derulo. The event received international acclaim, showcasing Nitish Gulyani 's ability to entertain and engage massive crowds.

In 2019, Nitish Gulyani wowed audiences at the PUBG Mobile Club Open Global Finals in Malaysia, where he shared the stage with Badshah. The combination of his dynamic music selection and Badshah's electrifying performances created an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

A Global Presence and Unforgettable Events

Nitish Gulyani has been a prominent figure in the global music scene, performing at renowned destinations and social events across the globe. From destination weddings to social parties, he has taken his exceptional talent to countries like the UK, USA, Australia, UAE, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Europe, and Hong Kong. His ability to set the perfect ambience and keep the audience grooving has made him a favourite among event organizers worldwide.

A Journey of Musical Excellence

Before joining forces with Badshah in 2011, Nitish Gulyani honed his skills by performing at day clubs, cafes, weddings, and social parties. This foundation laid the groundwork for his meteoric rise in the industry.

DJ Nitish Gulyani continues to raise the bar with his remarkable performances, collaborations, and global recognition. His ability to create captivating mashups and deliver unforgettable live shows has solidified his position as a leading DJ in the music industry. With an extensive repertoire of achievements and an ever-growing fan base, Nitish Gulyani is set to leave an indelible mark on the world of music.