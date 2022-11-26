Report: Samsung OLED is used by over 70 per cent Apple iPhone 14 devices

The main reason Samsung Display is the dominant player in the OLED market is Apple's decision to use panels from the Korean maker for its iPhones.

GSM Arena, a tech website, suggests that according to a new report, Samsung is going to supply over 70 per cent of the OLEDs for the iPhone 14 devices.

This includes both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus with their regular panels and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with their LTPO displays.

TheElec, a Korean news outlet revealed Apple is planning to manufacture 120 million units of its latest main series, reported GSM Arena.

Of them, at least 80 million will have a Samsung panel, 20+ million will use a screen from LG Display, and about 6 million, is BOE - the biggest Chinese maker of such panels. The supplier for the remaining units is yet to be determined.

According to GSM Arena, the report also revealed that Samsung and LG Display are providing panels for all four iPhone 14 versions, while BOE is manufacturing only 6.1" LTPS OLEDs for the vanilla iPhone 14.

Out of the 80 million units, Samsung Display expects over 60 million of them to be for the Pro models as these are the versions that are performing better than expected.

As per GSM Arena, LG Display is reportedly facing problems in the production line, allowing its fellow Korean manufacturer to get an even bigger share.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor