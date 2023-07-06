"Retirement is not a word I will ever use," says Kris Jenner

California [US], July 6 : Kris Jenner has a very long career ahead of her. Jenner discussed how she takes charge of her health on the recent episode of 'The Kardashians' to live "to the fullest" like her 88-year-old mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, reported People.

"My birthday's coming up and every time I have a birthday, I start focusing on my health and I start thinking about what I need to do to take care of myself and be the best that I can possibly be," said Kris.

Kris made the decision to get a thorough Prenuvo MRI body scan for her birthday, which examines all internal organs and tissues.

"Getting this scan is very important because it tells me if there's anything going on on the inside that I should be worried about on the inside," she added.

According to People, since the scan required the reality star to lie flat in a confined apparatus for about an hour, a producer asked her, "Do 55 minutes alone sound like heaven?"

She replied to it, "Yeah, 55 minutes alone is a dream come true. I don't think I've had 55 minutes alone since 1978."

As reported by People, when the TV personality entered the MRI device, she shared in her confessional, "I plan on lasting a really long time. I need a lot of energy because I have this really crazy life. Six kids, 12 grandchildren, and lots of other people in my life that need my energy, my attention. I wanna be able to do the things I want to do."

"I cannot tell you how proactive I am in my health care," she continued, adding, "My mother worked until she was 82. That's such a great example for me of someone who lived her life to the fullest, and I really emulate that life that she's had."

"To have something that keeps you going, I think that you live longer. Retirement is not a word I will ever use," she added.

Later in the episode, Kris visited the doctor's office once again, and before learning the scan's findings, she made a joke, "If the body falls apart, the brain needs to stay." Her birthday wish seemed to come true, as the doctor told her, "Your brain here looks perfect."

As per People, after going through imaging of her liver, back and frontal lower body, the physician said, "You're incredibly healthy. Knowing your age, I'd kind of put you well into the 40s is where your body fits."

"That's amazing," she added. "I am literally 40 years old physically," Kris said. "To hear that I'm young on the inside is so happy."

"Can't wait to tell my kids I'm their same age."

"I'm 40 again, guys, I'm 40. And my brain looks great by the way," reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor