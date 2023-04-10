Rhea Chakraborty appears on 'MTV Roadies' Season 19 as gang leader

Mumbai, April 10 Actress Rhea Chakraborty has joined Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati as a gang leader in the 19th season of the youth-based reality show 'MTV Roadies'.

Talking about being part of the latest season, Rhea said: "I am thrilled to be a part of MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand, which is an iconic cultural phenomenon. I look forward to working with Sonu Sood and my fellow gang leaders, as I get to showcase my resolute and fearless side during this thrilling journey. I hope to receive love and support from fans for this incredible new adventure!"

The brand-new season's theme is of 'Karm Ya Kaand' and is hosted by actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood.

Adding to this, Deborah Polycarp, Associate Vice President and Head - Content Originals, MTV, commented: "The show has become a cultural mainstay in youth entertainment. For the new season, it's a delight to have Rhea on board, who began her career in this industry with us."

