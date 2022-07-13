Rhea Chakraborty, charged by NCB for driving Sushant Singh Rajput to ‘extreme drug addiction

The Narcotics Control Bureau has charged actor Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly procuring narcotics for actor Sushant Singh Rajput and aiding his “extreme drug addiction”, India Today reported.The Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB in its draft charge against the 35 accused who have been booked in the alleged drugs case following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020 has said that the accused had entered a criminal conspiracy involving each other. The conspiracy was hatched for the distribution of drugs in the high societies of Bollywood.

For the unversed, Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in the bedroom of his Mumbai apartment by his friend and flatmate. Investigations concluded that the Kedarnath actor had died by suicide, with post-mortem reports confirming the cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging. As per a report by The Indian Express, the NCB draft also states that the delivery of drugs for Sushant was taking place since 2018. Drugs procured by the accused, for the actor's consumption. This included the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, claiming that he “aided and abetted” the actor to “extreme drug addiction.”As per the report, some of the accused include the actor's then girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and two of the late actor's staffers. According to the NCB, Pithani procured drugs for Sushant through the actor's bank account, calling it 'puja samagri.'The NCB has submitted its draft proposing to charge the 35 accused under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.