Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Debut production ''Girls Will Be Girls'' selected for South by South West Film Festival

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's debut production venture "Girls Will Be Girls," has been chosen for the prestigious South By Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival . SXSW, one of the largest and most renowned film festivals globally, will be held in Austin, Texas, from March 8 to 17, 2024. "Girls Will Be Girls" will be screened in the 'Festival Favourites' section after receiving critical acclaim at its world premiere at Sundance. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film has been lauded as one of the most compelling coming-of-age stories to emerge from India in years. "Girls Will Be Girls" clinched two significant awards at Sundance: the Audience Choice Award for Best Film and a Special Jury Award for the outstanding performance by lead actor Preeti Panigrahi.

The film also made it to the list best films at Sundance 2024 curated by Vulture, Variety and Vogue.

The plot centers around a 16-year-old girl navigating the challenges of adolescence within the confines of a boarding school. The stellar cast includes Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati, Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiron in pivotal roles. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, known for their exceptional talent on screen, have successfully translated their creative vision into the production realm. Co-producing the film under Pushing Buttons Studios in collaboration with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films, the duo has added another feather to their cap with the film's selection at SXSW.

Speaking of it, Richa and Ali expressed, “We are elated and honored to have our debut production, 'Girls Will Be Girls,' selected for the prestigious SXSW Film Festival. This journey from concept to screen has been immensely rewarding, and the film's recognition at Sundance only fueled our excitement. Collaborating with an exceptional team led by director Suchi Talati, we aimed to deliver a coming-of-age story that resonates universally. The selection in the Festival Favourites section at SXSW validates our collective efforts and affirms the film's impact. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the audience, critics, and the festivals for embracing 'Girls Will Be Girls' with such warmth”. "Girls Will Be Girls" promises to captivate audiences with its poignant storytelling and remarkable performances. The film's inclusion in the SXSW Festival Favourites section is a testament to its universal appeal and the creative prowess of the talented individuals behind it.