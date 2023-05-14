Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate first birthday of their baby boy

Washington [US], May 14 : Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrated their baby boy's first birthday.

The pregnant singer and her partner celebrated their son RZA Athelston on his birthday with an album of family pictures.

A$AP started the post with a cute picture of RZA crawling on a blanket next to the superstar artist as she kissed A$AP Rocky on the cheek. He also shared multiple other photos of the three posing for the cameras and acting goofy in the mirror.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsMsHprSZun/

He then posted several snaps of him bonding with his son, including a shot of him shaving with RZA in his arms and even a video where the proud father holds his son up and dances him around, reported People.

His final slide of the post showed a video of Wu Tang Clan founding member Ol' Dirty Bastard at an award show saying that "Wu Tang Clan is for the children."

He echoed the sentiment in his caption for the post on Instagram, writing: "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN" HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA."

The name of the firstborn was revealed almost a year after the "Diamonds" singer and Rocky welcomed their baby together and just a few months after Rihanna surprised the world with a second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show.

Speaking to new motherhood in the March issue of British Vogue, Rihanna said her first few months have been "legendary" with the infant, quoted People.

"It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever," she said. "You literally try to remember it - and there are photos of my life before - but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because.... Because it doesn't matter."

