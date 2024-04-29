Rihanna planning to keep 2024 Met Gala look 'real simple'

Washington [US], April 29 : As the anticipation for the 2024 Met Gala continues to build, music and fashion icon Rihanna has offered a glimpse into her upcoming attire, promising a departure from her usual glamorous ensembles.

In an interview obtained by People magazine, Rihanna shared her plans for the prestigious event, scheduled to take place on May 6, 2024, in New York City.

"I'm actually keeping it real simple this year. ... It's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do," the 36-year-old pop star revealed, hinting at a minimalist approach to her Met Gala look.

The singer-songwriter, known for her bold fashion choices, emphasized the simplicity of her selected outfits, stating, "Very simple-ish ... compared to everything I have done."

Despite the toned-down aesthetic, Rihanna teased her presence at the gala, quipping, "I am showing up for dinner."

The Met Gala, an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, holds significance in the fashion world, attracting A-list celebrities and renowned designers.

As per People magazine, this year's theme, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' promises a captivating display of historical garments spanning centuries. In February 2024, Vogue revealed the dress code for the gala as 'The Garden of Time,' inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story.

With the theme set to inspire innovative interpretations, attendees are expected to showcase their creativity on the red carpet.

Among the distinguished co-chairs for the 2024 Met Gala are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth.

While it marks Hemsworth's debut at the event, Bad Bunny returns for his third appearance, joined by seasoned pros Lopez and Zendaya.

As the countdown to the Met Gala begins, Rihanna's decision to embrace simplicity adds an intriguing dimension to the highly-anticipated event.

With all eyes on the red carpet, fans eagerly await the revelation of her carefully curated ensemble, emphasizing the timeless allure of understated elegance amidst the glitz and glamour of fashion's grandest night.

