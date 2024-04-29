Rihanna unveils ambitious plans for upcoming album: "It's gonna be amazing"

Washington [US], April 29 : Pop sensation Rihanna stirred excitement among fans as she hinted at what's to come from her highly anticipated next album.

The 36-year-old singer and businesswoman, known for her groundbreaking music and innovative beauty line, took the opportunity to discuss her creative endeavours and upcoming ventures at an event for the launch of her Fenty Beauty's new product, reported Billboard.

Rihanna shared insights into her musical aspirations and the evolution of her brand. Amidst discussions of makeup, motherhood, and the upcoming Met Gala, Rihanna made it clear that her focus remains firmly on delivering an exceptional musical experience with her forthcoming album.

When questioned about the long-awaited R9, Rihanna emphasized her commitment to creating a project that truly reflects her growth and artistic vision.

"It's gonna be amazing," she affirmed, emphasizing the importance of showcasing evolution and authenticity in her music. "If I'm not feeling it and I'm not feeling like it represents the evolution, the time I spent away ... There should be a show of growth, right?"

Despite the anticipation surrounding her next musical endeavour, Rihanna remained tight-lipped about specific details, keeping fans eagerly guessing. However, she expressed confidence in her creative process, noting, "I already got stuff that I feel like I could make hits out of."

While music remains a priority, Rihanna also revealed her plans to attend the prestigious Met Gala, offering a glimpse into her understated yet stylish approach to the event.

"Very simple-ish, compared to everything I've ever done," she teased, hinting at a departure from her usual extravagant ensembles.

As a mother to a young son, Rihanna reflected on how parenthood has influenced her personal style, embracing a newfound confidence and sense of empowerment.

"When you become a mom, your style goes from like 'blah' to 'let's see what fits' to 'I'm gonna be a bad bi**h today,'" she shared, highlighting the transformative impact of motherhood on her fashion choices.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor