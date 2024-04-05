Rishab Shetty performed Yakshagana dance when he was in school

Mumbai, April 5 Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty started his journey in the world of art and entertainment when he was in the sixth grade, going by his pictures, which show that he performed Yakshagana dance.

Yakshagana is a traditional folk dance form popular in coastal Karnataka districts.

The actor had even shared that his journey as an artiste started when “I was in sixth grade when I performed Yakshagana.”

The star had shared that he has since then “dreamt of bringing the folklore of my region to the big screen for the world to see."

Rishab used the dance form in the blockbuster 'Kantara: The Legend'.

The dance was used in the track 'Varaha Roopam' from the film.

The actor even performed it live during the Amazon Prime Video event, where the prequel 'Kantara Chapter 1' was announced.

Rishab is currently busy with the prequel to 'Kantara'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor