Ritika Nayak plays Vibha in Teja Sajja-starrer 'Mirai'

Chennai, Sep 4 The makers of director Karthik Gattamaneni's eagerly awaited pan Indian film, 'Mirai', featuring actor Teja Sajja in the lead, on Thursday disclosed Vibha as the name of the character that actress Ritika Nayak plays in the film.

Taking to its X timeline, People Media Factory, the production house producing the film wrote, "Her silence is a weapon, and her wisdom is a wrath. Meet 'Vibha' aka @RitikaNayak_ bringing her serene yet powerful presence to the big screens. 8 DAYS TO GO. #MIRAI GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 12th SEPTEMBER. Superhero @tejasajja123. Rocking Star @HeroManoj1."

The film has triggered huge expectations among both fans and film buffs.

After creating a massive impact with the pan India blockbuster, 'Hanu-Man', actor Teja Sajja is coming up with his next big venture, Mirai. This high-octane project, mounted on an epic scale, is being produced by leading production house People Media Factory, with filmmaker Karthik Gattamaneni at the helm.

Bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, 'Mirai', sources claim, will be a revolution in the superhero genre.

For the unaware, Manoj Manchu plays the menacing antagonist in this film, which will also feature Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Director Karthik Gattamaneni is not only Mirai's director but also its cinematographer. The film’s screenplay has been crafted by Karthik himself, with Manibabu Karanam contributing both to writing and the dialogues. The world of Mirai has been brought to life with rich visual detail, thanks to Sri Nagendra Tangala, who heads the art department, while Sujith Kumar Kolli has been serving as the film's Executive Producer.

Produced by People Media Factory, the creative force behind blockbusters like Karthikeya 2 and Jaat, Mirai will be a bold step forward in the studio's Pan-India journey. Pointing out that the teaser showcased stunning visuals and cinematic scale, sources say the movie will have a record number of VFX shots.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on September 12, Mirai will hit theatres in eight languages, available in both 2D and 3D formats.

