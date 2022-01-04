Roadies Xtreme fame Shruti Sinha tested postive for Covid-19

Roadies fame and television actress Shruti Sinha has been tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The actress shared this news through her Instagram story, where she wrote "Covid Positive". The actress was seen attending many public events and functions a few days ago.

Shruti Sinha was last seen in rapper Honey Singh's music video "Shor Machega" for the movie Mumbai Saga. The actress has also appeared in many reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, and MTV Ace of Space. She also won the show Splitsvilla which gain her immense popularity. Shruti is an Indian dancer, choreographer, model, and actress by profession. She is an avid user of social media and seen regularly posts pictures of her dance and reels. The actress enjoys an immense fan following and has 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Her relationship with Rohan Hingorani was the talk of the town, she met him during her first show Roadies and later they both entered Splitsvilla where they came close to each other and started dating but after her show Ace of Space, the duo got separated. Shruti is mostly popular for her dancing skills, it is said that she is amongst the few dancers in India who has this kind of flexibility.