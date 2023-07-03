Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez dies at 19

Los Angeles [US], July 3 : Legendary actor Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro has passed away. He was 19.

In a statement to Variety, Robert De Niro confirmed the demise of his grandson.

"I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo," he said in the statement.

Leandro had acted in 'A Star Is Born'.

Leandro's mother Drena De Niro also mourned the demise of his son.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you . I'm so sorry my baby. I'm so sorry. Rest in peace and eternal paradise my darling boy."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuOES_xN6pO/

Naomi Campbell also shared her condolences, writing, "Drena heartbroken for you, such a duo, I can't imagine how you must feel, may the lord cover you and hold you in his arms, at this very sad time and loss ...I love you, always here for you."

The cause of death is not known at the moment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor