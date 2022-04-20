Rocking star Yash takes a break with family

Bengaluru, April 20 Kannada superstar Yash, who attained pan-India stardom after massive success of 'KGF: Chapter 1 and 'KGF: Chapter 2', has chosen to take a break with his family after four years of hectic schedule.

Yash, a complete family man, is a caring husband to his actress wife Radhika Pandit and a dear father to his two children.

The duo often shares their picture perfect family photos which steal the hearts of their fans.

Radhika Pandit has shared a beach picture of Yash playing with his two kids - daughter Arya and son Yathrav.

The fans loved the adorable moments of the actor with his kids.

