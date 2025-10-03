Rohit Saraf reflects on the fitness challenges he faces as an actor

Mumbai, Oct 3 Being an actor means having to lose or gain weight in a short span to look a particular role. During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Rohit Saraf reflected on the fitness challenges he faces as an actor.

He was asked, "How challenging is it for an actor to gain or lose weight for a role?"

Admitting it to be incredibly tough, he told IANS, "It’s not just about actors—it’s hard for anyone to transform their body. Everybody responds differently to diet and exercise. For this film, Sanya and I both went through body transformations. Sanya worked hard for a year, and I was on a strict regimen for 14-15 months. It was exhausting but rewarding."

On the professional front, Rohit created quite a stir in Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari", co-starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Disclosing what the atmosphere was like on set during filming, Rohit shared, "Oh, we had an amazing time! It was so much fun because there were so many of us on set—Sanya, Varun, Jhanvi, myself, Manish, Abhinav, Mallika, and so many others. The vibe was always lighthearted and full of energy."

The 'Mismatched' actor added that when it rained, they used to play badminton or football while waiting for the rain to subside and resume work.

"There was never a dull moment", he said.

When asked to describe his real-life Tulsi Kumari (ladylove), Rohit revealed that for him, it should be someone who respects everyone, including him.

"She should be ambitious and supportive of others’ goals. That’s really important to me," he added.

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” shares the tale of Sunny (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor) as they try their best to win back their exes, played by Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf.

Made under the direction of Shashank Khaitan, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” reached the cinema halls across the globe this Dussehra, on October 2.

