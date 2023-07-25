Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ star-cast to be announced soon, further deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 : Makers of the upcoming action film ‘Singham Again’ on Tuesday, made a special announcement regarding the speculations of the star-cast of the film.

Rohit Shetty Picturez shared a note which reads, "There have many speculations doing rounds about the star cast in Rohit Shetty's next directorial, Singham Again. The film is currently in pre-production. We kindly request the media to refrain from making any premature announcements at this stage. We will be making an official star cast announcement soon."

The statement came at the time when several media reports suggested that actor Vicky Kaushal has been roped in to portray the role of Ajay Devgn’s younger brother in the film.

However, the makers have never issued an official statement that Vicky is a part of ‘Singham Again’.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' will also star actor Deepika Padukone in a cop avatar.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2024.

‘Sigham Again’ will face a big Bollywood clash with Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and Akshay Kumar’s comedy film ‘Housefull 5’.

'Singham' was released in the year 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014, and both projects were declared box office hits.

The film marks first on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Ajay.

Apart from the 'Singham' series, director Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have worked together in films like 'Zameen', the 'Golmaal' franchise and comic caper 'All the Best'. All fared well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Rohit is hosting ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ which premiered on July 15 2023 on Colors TV. Apart from ‘KKK 13’, Rohit will be soon making his OTT directorial debut with the upcoming series 'Indian Police Force' which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

The series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

