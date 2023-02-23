'RRR' gets three nominations at Critics Choice Super Awards

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has been nominated in the Critics Choice Super Awards' Best Action Movie category along with 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Bullet Train', 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' and 'The Woman King'. Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also nominated under the Best Actor In An Action Movie category.

The annual Critics Choice Super Awards honours superhero, sci-fi, fantasy, horror and action movies and series in entertainment. RRR is also notable in the running for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards this year for 'Naatu Naatu.

The winners will be announced on March 16.

Best Action Movie

Best Actor in an Action Movie