Ruchir Arun pours his life experiences into 'Ghar Waapsi'

Mumbai, July 20 'Ghar Waapsi' director Ruchir Arun says that his shows characters reminded him of his own family. He used many of the real life instances in the series.

"Working on this series felt like putting together a portrait of a family. The idea was to craft each scene as a lived experience. I had witnessed these moments between brothers, between me and my father, my father and my grandfather, and I poured my life's experiences into the show."

"I knew that if I did that, the emotions would ring true for everybody," said Ruchir, who is known for the direction of the movie, 'Mandrake! Mandrake!', which premiered in 2013.

Commenting on how the cast bonded off-screen, Ruchir added: "They looked like a family on set and then they felt like a family on screen. Every single character on the show is nuanced. Every actor who has played these characters has given so much love. It breathes with life."

The 6-episode long series features Vishal Vashishtha, Akanksha Thakur, Atul Shrivastava, Vibha Chibber, Saad Bilgrami, and Anushka Kaushik. Produced by Dice Media, the series has been created by Ashwin Suresh. 'Ghar Waapsi' will stream from July 22 on Disney+ Hotstar.

