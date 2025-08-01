Rukmini Vasanth Remembers Her Father, Col Vasanth Venugopal, on His Death Anniversary

July 31 is a day of quiet reflection for actor Rukmini Vasanth. It marks the death anniversary of her father, Colonel Vasanth Venugopal, AC, VSM — an officer of the Indian Army who laid down his life in 2007 while leading a counter-insurgency operation in the Uri sector of Jammu & Kashmir.

A recipient of the Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award, Col

Vasanth was known for his unwavering courage and leadership. Even after being critically wounded, he continued to lead his men and protect his post, an act that remains etched in the memory of those who knew him — and in the history of the forces he served. For Rukmini, his legacy is deeply personal. It lives not only in formal ceremonies or medals, but in her everyday choices, values, and work. Off-screen, she often speaks of the quiet strength and moral compass her father passed on. On-screen, she’s slowly making her mark — most notably with her performance in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, and with her upcoming film Madharasi.