Rupali Ganguly's Stepdaughter Claims Actress's Public Image Is 'Far from Reality'

Rupali Ganguly, widely recognized for her role in Anupamaa, has recently faced controversies involving her personal life. Following claims of favoritism from former co-stars who left the show, her stepdaughter Esha, the younger daughter of Rupali's husband Ashwin K Verma from his previous marriage, has made further allegations that Rupali's real-life personality is vastly different from her on-screen image.

Esha previously accused Rupali of having an extramarital relationship with Ashwin, which she claimed led to a rift in his family. In response, Ashwin has asserted that his divorce was not due to a "third person." Despite this, Esha recently reiterated her claims on Instagram, expressing her ongoing support for her account of events.

"To everyone who's seen the recent news and reached out — thank you for taking the time to understand my perspective. Watching something so personal go viral has been surreal and overwhelming. This isn't just a headline; it's my life, my childhood, and the pain I endured then and still feel today," Esha wrote, acknowledging the emotional weight of the situation and the widespread attention it has received. She expressed gratitude to those who have shown "kindness, consideration, and respect."

Reflecting on her growth since initially opening up about her father and Rupali four years ago, Esha emphasized that sharing her story now is a sign of strength. "Standing up and sharing my truth now reflects the strength I've found in that journey, and I believe it shouldn't be shut down," she stated. Responding to her father’s comments dismissing her claims, Esha suggested that Rupali and Ashwin’s reactions stem from a fear of the truth being revealed.

Despite her father's actions, Esha expressed deep love for him, sharing that "I idolized him as any young daughter would. But he chose to exclude me from his life, and that disconnection has been incredibly painful." She also addressed the perceived contrast between Rupali’s public image and her private behavior. "Watching her rise in the entertainment world with a public image so far from reality has only added to the hurt, especially as she plays a character who champions the very values she disregarded in real life."

Esha hinted at unresolved issues, saying, "There's a darker side to this story, one I'm not ready to share yet, as it's a lot to process with everything now unfolding." Concluding her statement, she appealed for compassion from the public, adding, "All I ask for is compassion as this unfolds. I'm here to share my story, and I'm grateful to everyone who stands by that."

In a previous post that went viral, Esha alleged that Rupali had dated her father for 12 years while he was in his previous marriage. Disputing Rupali’s portrayal of a "happy love marriage," Esha claimed, "She’s controlling and psychotic towards him."

Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin Verma were married in February 2013, and they have a son together.