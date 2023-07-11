Ruslaan Mumtaz gets stuck in Manali floods

Ruslaan Mumtaz is currently shooting for a project in Manali where the actor got badly stuck due to the heavy floods. Ruslaan took to his Instagram story to share the state of the city and the place where he got stuck. The road that connected Manali to Chandigarh was drowned in the major flow of flood water.

He further shared how the floods kept extending and demolishing the remaining road. In the video, he said, "Never imagined I would get actually stuck in Manali with no network, no way to get back home as the roads are blocked and I am unable to shoot as well. Tough times in a very very beautiful place. I don't even know if I should be happy, sad, thankful, grateful, or just enjoy my apple." As per a report, officials said around 800 roads are still closed in the state. According to transport department officials bus services on 1,255 routes of the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) have been suspended and 576 buses are stranded at different places.