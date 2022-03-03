Russian-born model Irina Shayk prays for peace amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

Russian-born supermodel Irina Shayk recently shared her support for Ukraine by sharing a photo of a black and white peace sign as Russia continues its military operation in Ukraine.

According to Fox News, she shared the picture on her Instagram handle, along with the caption, "No To War," followed by prayer and broken heart emojis.

Shayk further added, "I will be donating to @unicef and @redcrossukraine - Please check my stories for donation links and resources, give what you can. [broken heart emoji] Praying for [world] peace."

Recently, other celebrities have also shared support for Ukraine and condemned Russia as the fighting continues.

Actor Ashton Kutcher had called out Russian media for "lying" to its citizens in a tweet shared on Monday. "If you know someone from Russia Call them and tell them their media is lying to them. Ukraine doesn't want to fight, they just don't want Putin's government and don't want to be occupied," he wrote on Twitter.

Grammy-nominated singer Regina Spektor had compared Putin's invasion to the Nazi's actions during World War II in a post shared to Instagram.

"Today my heart hurts because no matter how many great works of art and music (Guernica.... Masters Of War... Most of Okudzhava and Vysotsky... Vonnegut... Remarque... all those films in all those languages...) portray the horrors of war, new Masters of War seem to rise up again in all the nations... Sending new children to slaughter each other," Spektor wrote.

As per Fox News, she was born in Moscow before her family left the former Soviet Union for New York City in 1989.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor