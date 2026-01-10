Saba Azad wishes her 'heart' Hrithik Roshan on his 52nd birthday, says 'I love you'

Mumbai Jan 10 Actress Saba Azad marked boyfriend and Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s 52nd birthday with a series of warm and intimate pictures, calling him her ‘heart’.

She wrote, “Nothing in the world makes me happier than seeing you happy. On the best day of the year I wish upon you joy and days of quiet, rest intercepted with days of fulfilling creation, work that deserves your talent, books that make you think, time with your friends and family and peace endless peace. Happy birthday my heart. I love you @hrithikroshan.”

In one photo shared by Saba, the couple is seen smiling during what appears to be a relaxed outdoor ride.

Another click captures a cozy indoor moment, with Hrithik and Saba seated close together, sharing laughter in a calm.

Saba and Hrithik have been dating for quite a few years now. They made their relationship public in 2023.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan on account of Hrithik's 52nd birthday took to her social media account to share a few unseen pictures from the superstar's childhood and teenage days.

Wishing her superstar brother on his birthday, Sunaina penned an emotional note for him.

Calling him as her ‘life's rock’, Sunaina wrote, “Happy birthday to my Duggu, my rock! So grateful you’re in my life. Proud of the incredible person you are and all you’ve achieved.”

She further added, “Wishing you strength to conquer dreams, peace to calm your soul and carries you through, good health, prosperity and peace in all moments May the wings of your kindness soar high.”

“You’re my forever inspiration and cheerleader. May your year be filled with love, laughter, adventure and all your heart’s desires. I don’t just celebrate your birthday today… I celebrate your existence,” she wrote.

She added, “Always rooting for you, Duggu. Shine brighter. Love you @hrithikrosha Sending big hugs. #DugguBirthday #SiblingsLove.”

Earlier in the day, Hrithik's father and Bollywood star Rakesh Roshan too had taken to his social media account to wish his darling son on his birthday.

Referring to Hrithik by his pet name,, he wrote: “Duggu love you more every year. Happy birthday! ”.

For the uninitiated, Hrithik Roshan made his big Bollywood debut with the blockbuster movie 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' opposite actress Ameesha Patel.

The actor went onto taste humongous success and stardom overnight post the release of 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor