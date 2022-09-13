Sachin Shroff replaces Shailesh Lodha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Television actor Sachin Shroff has replaced Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta in the popular show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. After much speculation owing to Lodha’s exit, TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi revealed that Shroff has stepped into Lodha’s shoes.Speaking to AajTak.in, the TMKOC producer said that Shroff has already commenced shooting for the show. He said, “Yes, we have cast Sachin Shroff in our show. Sachin is coming in place of Shailesh Lodha in this show. Sachin has also started shooting. With Shailesh, we had tried a lot to find a middle ground but he left the show. Now, because of this, viewers can’t be kept waiting. I had to bring someone on the show for them. I wish to God that even Sachin receives the same love from the audience.”

He added, “See, it is a journey of 15 years, it is obvious that ups and downs will keep on coming. After all, the audience is our priority. I don’t want to disappoint them. We have a team of good writers and direction, so hopefully people will accept Sachin in the role of Taarak Mehta.”Sachin Shroff is a well-known television actor. He was recently seen in MX Player's Aashram Season 3. He has also been a part of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus. Meanwhile, Sailesh Lodha, who played Taarak Mehta, stopped shooting for TMKOC in March this year. Shailesh is currently seen on Waah Bhai Waah on Shemaroo TV.Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully on the small screen for 14 years now. The show features Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Tanuj Mahashabde, Munmun Dutta and several other actors.



