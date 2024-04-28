Sahil Khan Arrested: Style Actor Detained in Mahadev Betting App Case

Mumbai Police has apprehended actor and influencer Sahil Khan for his alleged role in the Mahadev betting app case. He was arrested by the Mumbai cyber cell’s Special Investigating Team (SIT) in Chhattisgarh after his request for pre-arrest bail was turned down by the Bombay High Court.

Earlier, Sahil and three others were summoned for questioning by the SIT in December 2023, but he failed to appear. He claimed to be merely a brand promoter under contract with M/s. Isports247, promoting The Lion Book brand, and denied direct involvement with the betting platform. However, the police alleged he was a co-owner of the app. He is being transported to Mumbai via Raipur. As per police statements, he was also involved as a partner in Lotus App 247 and will appear before the court this afternoon.

Sahil stated that his contract spanned 24 months, with a monthly payment of 3 lakhs for posting promotional content on his social media. However, the court denied his bail plea, citing his direct participation in the illegal operation. Sahil, known for his roles in Style and Excuse Me, has shifted focus to fitness, founding Divine Nutrition, a brand offering fitness supplements.