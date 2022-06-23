Sai Ketan Rao on choosing Shivangi Khedkar opposite him for 'Ishq Ho Jayega'

Mumbai, June 23 'Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali' actor Sai Ketan Rao has now turned producer with the music video 'Ishq Ho Jayega'.

Along with being the producer of the song, Sai also plays the role of male lead in the video opposite Shivangi Khedkar who plays the female lead.

He shares about casting Shivangi opposite him: "While designing the role of Rohan and Riya, I couldn't imagine anyone else apart from Shivangi for the role of Riya.

"Because the character of Riya is very introverted, reserved but also has a savage attribute from inside. And I felt Shivangi can carry this role easily," adds Sai.

Sai and Shivangi were last seen in the show 'Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali' and were also seen in the song 'Mashoor Banegi'.

