Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu's zombie comedy 'Go Goa Gone' completes 10 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 : Actors Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari starrer zombie action comedy film 'Go Goa Gone' turned 10 on Wednesday.

To mark the occasion, director duo Raj and DK took to their Instagram account and shared a video which they captioned, "#GoGoaGone Ten years since the most crazy, bonkers, epic 'trip' we ever had! Thanks for all the love."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsD6nTRo26Y/

In the video, the makers shared some glimpses from the film.

Production house Maddock Films also shared a post and wrote, "Celebrating 10 years of India's first zombie action comedy - Go Goa Gone! A decade of laughter, zombies, and unforgettable memories."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsDmll0oQAi/

Helmed by Raj and DK, the film was released in the year 2013 and received massive responses from the audiences.

The film was the first-ever Indian film based on zombies.

As 'Go Goa Gone' completed 10 years of its release, actor Kunal Kemmu took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working in the hit film.

"Go Goa Gone is a special film and really close to my heart. The film was like my baby as it was my first film where I got the opportunity to be a writer and work on an idea that came to life between the three of us, i.e. Raj - DK and myself. It feels great to see how even after so many years, it's still being talked about and at the receiving end of all this love. Contrary to everyone's belief that comedy is an easy genre, it requires a lot of hard work and skill. Nothing makes me happier than seeing the audience laughing and enjoying my character. Doing zombie comedy for the first time was an experience like no other and I feel honoured to have a film like Go Goa Goa in my filmography," he said.

The makers of the film earlier announced a sequel 'Go Goa Gone 2'. A new update about the project is still awaited.

Actor Anand Tiwari shared a post on her stories and wrote, "When is the sequel getting made?"

Meanwhile, Raj and DK are currently busy shooting for their upcoming series, the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel' which stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles.

The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming mythological pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

