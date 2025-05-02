Saif Ali Khan Shares His Views About WAVES Summit and Indian Cinema Says, There Is So Much Untapped Talent

On May 1, Saif Ali Khan graced the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), a one-of-a-kind platform to explore the depths of Indian cinema and entertainment across the country, and its growing potential on a global level. During the event, Saif Ali Khan shared his views about the event and also expressed how it is a prominent space for broader opportunities that connects creators and collaborators to take entertainment to the next level.

Speaking about the same, Saif Ali Khan stated, “I think it’s a fantastic platform and a wonderful initiative by the Prime Minister, by the IB Ministry (Information and Broadcasting), FICCI, and everybody involved. And I am very excited - the thing is connectivity, to connect not only internationally but even our country. To connect the dots between North and South, and if we connect together, we have so many wonderful stories to tell. We have the best stories in the world to tell. Our film industry is so popular internationally, and we have much love. And I would like to see it go to the next level, and this is a wonderful platform for that.”

Opening about creative collaborations, Saif added, “It’s about collaborations and it’s also about giving opportunities inside our country because there is so much untapped talent and that’s the most exciting thing. I think this is a one-of-its-kind Summit, so we’re all very excited to see what happens. It’s full of potential because there are wonderful stories in animation, video games - anyway India has been doing that for other people before and winning awards. I think if we did it for ourselves, it would be wonderful.”

Apart from Saif Ali Khan, the Summit witnessed the presence of several celebrities across India and other content creators. The actors’ opinions on the Indian cinema and entertainment promises to leave an impact, considering the vast scale of the event and Saif Ali Khan’s strong prominence in Indian cinema.