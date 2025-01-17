Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Suspect detained by Mumbai cops, taken to Bandra police station

Mumbai, Jan 17 A day after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his Mumbai residence, the city cops arrested a suspect after hours of manhunt by multiple police teams.

He is understood to be the attacker who stabbed Saif Ali Khan in an attempted burglary at the actor’s residence, though his identity and role in burglary is yet to be confirmed by the police.

As visuals surfaced this morning, the arrested suspect was seen being taken to Bandra police station. Details of his identity is yet to be known but police sources claim that he is the one who broke into the residence of Saif and Kareena’s house in the wee hours of Thursday.

The cops believe that the attacker had changed his clothes to avoid being spotted and nabbed. The suspect was seen near the Bandra railway station after the incident.

The suspect was caught on apartment’s CCTV cameras and was seen fleeing the building through the stairs, apparently after being confronted by the actor. The intruder managed to escape and was seen on CCTV on the sixth floor while climbing down the stairs. The photo of lean and thin ‘stabber’ also went viral on social media.

The actor lives with his family including wife Kareen Kapoor, two sons – Taimur and Jeh. The incident happened while all were at home. The thief had broken into their four-floor residence at the 12th floor of ‘Satguru Sharan’ apartment.

Saif was reportedly stabbed six times by the burglar, when he confronted him for trespassing into the house. The actor was rushed to a Lilavati Hospital of the city, where he underwent an emergency surgery and was declared out of danger, according to doctors.

The shocking incident of barging into Saif-Kareena residence at midnight triggered wave of concerns and criticism from the tinsel towns celebrities, with many asking Mumbai police to crack down on the miscreants.

