Saira Banu recalls when former PM Manmohan Singh personally welcomed Dilip Kumar

Mumbai, Dec 27 Actress Saira Banu recently reminisced about a memorable moment when former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh personally welcomed her late husband, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

On Friday, Saira Banu took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, reflecting on a memorable encounter that showcased his humility and respect for others. In her touching post, she described him as a “statesman whose dignity and dedication to public service defined an era.

She posted an unseen photo featuring herself, Dilip Kumar, Dr. Manmohan Singh, and Sultan Ahmed. In the caption, the actress recalled how the former Prime Minister personally welcomed Dilip Kumar with a warm smile as he stepped out of the car.

Alongside this image, Saira wrote, “The silence of loss speaks louder than words today. Dr. Manmohan Singh, a statesman whose dignity and commitment to public service defined an era, has left us. His legacy is etched in the annals of Indian history, an ode to wisdom, resilience, and belief in the power of inclusive growth. I vividly recall a chance encounter with Dr. Singh, alongside Dilip Sahib and Sultan Bhai.”

She added, “As Dilip Sahib stepped out of the car, I was astonished to see the former Prime Minister himself, with a gentle smile, approaching to welcome him personally. The scene that followed was equally heartwarming. Later when we entered his chamber, there was only one chair around a small table that we could see in the pictures. Without a moment’s hesitation, Dr. Singh stepped aside, picked up another chair, and graciously offered it to Dilip Sahib. This simple act, this quiet gesture of respect, spoke volumes about the man.”

“Today, as the nation mourns his passing, we mourn the loss of a reflection of humility, wisdom, and the finest of human manners. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the post further read.

On December 26, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

