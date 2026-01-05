Saiyami Kher begins work on Vikram Phadnis’ directorial with Tahir Raj Bhasin

Mumbai, Jan 5 Actress Saiyami Kher has started working on a new project starring actor Tahir Raj Bhasin and directed by designer-filmmaker Vikram Phadnis.

Saiyami took to Instagram stories where she first shared a picture of a script booklet and wrote: “New year. New beginning. As always, Need all the wishes” as the caption.

She then shared a collage featuring a monochrome picture of her sitting with Tahir and Vikram from the reading session. It also had a picture of the upcoming project’s clapboard.

The actress did not share any details about the project and simply wrote: “And today every silent prayer finds its way home.”

She has recently wrapped up shooting for “Haiwaan” starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi. Shot across picturesque locations including Kochi, Ooty, and Mumbai, the film went on floors in August this year, and marks the reunion of Akshay, and Saif after 18 years.

Saif and Akshay last worked together in ‘Tashan’, which was a commercial and critical disaster. The film also featured actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are working on a project titled ‘Bhoot Bangla’. The horror drama is likely to release towards the end of 2025. The movie marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, one of the most commercially rewarding actor-director pairs of Hindi cinema.

Talking about Saiyami, she was last seen in Jaat directed by Gopichand Malineni.

The film stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Regena Cassandrra, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles, along with Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj.

Jaat follows a mysterious passenger whose obsessive demand for an apology brings him face-to-face with a ruthless labourer-turned-crime boss, resulting in a battle between the two.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor