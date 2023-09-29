Saiyami Kher partakes in beach clean-up post Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai

Actress Saiyami Kher, who has tied up with an NGO for clean-up drive at Juhu Beach, post Ganpati Visarjan, here, said "it's important we honour our traditions and culture while also respecting the need to save the environment."Mumbai's beaches witness a substantial influx of devotees and revelers during the festive season, and ensuring the cleanliness of these pristine shores post-Visarjan poses a substantial challenge.

Saiyami has taken it upon herself to address this issue and contribute to the city she calls home, and shared a powerful message for all Mumbaikars, emphasising the importance of environmental responsibility. The actress said: "Bappa will certainly not like seeing our beaches filled with litter post the festivities. I have worked with Afroz Shah who has been doing incredible work the last seven years. Very happy to join the Bhamla foundation this time.''Our devotion should extend to preserving the beauty of our city and its beaches. Let us join hands in this noble cause to keep our shores clean and thriving. It's important we honour our traditions and culture while also respecting the need to save the environment,' she added.Meanwhile, on the work front, Saiyami was recently seen as Anina in 'Ghoomer'. In 'Ghoomer', Saiyami plays a paraplegic sportsperson. Written and directed by R Balki, the flick stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, along with Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles.