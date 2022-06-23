Sakshi Holkar and Raja Hasaan's 'Chhammo' music video out

Mumbai, June 23 Popular young singers Sakshi Holkar and Raja Hasaan have come up with their new music video 'Chhammo'.

While Sakshi is known for participating in various music reality shows including 'Indian Idool', Raja Hasaan was one of the finalists on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2007'. Raja has delivered Bollywood songs like 'Dhun Lagi' and 'Dholida'.

The song 'Chhammo' is produced by Sanober Herekar, under the banner SK Music Works, composed by Siddharth Kasyap, written by Shakeel Azmi and it features budding actress Shwetaa Khanduri as the title character in the video.

Talking about the song, composer Siddharth said, "Though 'Chhammo' is a dance number, probably for the first time ever, we have very creatively used 'Shayari' (poetry) in the item song adroitly and skilfully written by super talented Shakeel Azmi. Singers Raja Hasan and Sakshi Holkar have done an outstanding job and the kind of energy they have put in, it's unreal."

Raja said, "'Chhammo' is definitely a unique item song but more importantly, the 'masti-mazaa-lutf aur pagalpan' in the song is crazy. I would like a make a special mention for the masterly director Aziz Zee who has created this magic with his marvellous direction for the music video."

Adding to that Sakshi said, "Working with Siddharth Kashyap sir will remain an unforgettable chapter in my life. The positivity, zeal and absolute ingenuity he can bring out of every artist is mind blowing. I can say with complete sincerity that Siddharth Kashyap sir has brought the best out of me, probably beyond my own calibre."

The music video also features actors like Shahwar Ali, Rajesh Sharma, Zakir Hussain, Kurush Deboo, GK Desai.

The song 'Chhammo' released on YouTube and it is available on all streaming platforms.

