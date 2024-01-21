Salman Khan attends special award function in Riyadh, poses with actor Anthony Hopkins

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], January 21 : Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday attended an international award ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This is the second time when Salman has been invited to Joy Awards.

Several pictures and videos of Salman from this year's Joy Awards went viral on social media.

In one of the pics, Salman could be seen posing with the 'Hannibal' actor Anthony Hopkins.

Delight to see Anthony Hopkins & Salman Khan in one frame ❤️🤌🏻#JoyAwards

The 'Kick' actor looked handsome as he a donned lavender shirt with a violet-grey suit and sported a moustache and beard.

In another viral video, the 'Dabangg' actor is seen presenting an award to a senior Egyptian actor on stage.

LATEST: #Salmankhan called on Stage to Give Award to Old Egyptian Actress His Intro And Respect to her all hearts

LATEST: #Salmankhan at #JoyAwards2024 Riyadh in his Iconic way His Personality & swag with smile

In the year 2022, Salman was honoured with 'Personality of the Year' award at the event. This year too, he has been invited by the dignitaries to be a special guest from India at the award function.

Apart from him, actor Alia Bhatt also attended the event in Riyadh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is basking in the success of 'Tiger 3'.

On seeing the love that the audience has been showering on the film, Salman said, "The Tiger franchise has got unanimous love right from the first film be it theatrically, on satellite or on streaming! So, it feels amazing to see how the third instalment of Tiger 3 was first a hit in theatres and now on streaming!"He added, "I'm in close contact with my audience through my social media and I can see the outpouring of love now that Tiger 3 has dropped on OTT. As an actor, my biggest and only job is to entertain people thoroughly and I'm happy that Tiger 3 is being enjoyed by people across the world."

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' was released in theatres on November 12, 2023. It is now streaming on Prime Video.

'Tiger 3' has raked in over Rs 472 crore gross worldwide. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous installments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina).

Speaking of Salman's upcoming projects, he is yet to announce his new film. However, as per the reports, he may headline a film titled 'The Bull'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor