Salman Khan calls of his Kolkata concert after threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang - Reports

Salman Khan is back in the news as his office received a threatening letter from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Goldy Brar. The email was sent to Salman’s personal assistant Jordy Patel just days after the gangster claimed that the goal of his life was to “kill Salman Khan” in an interview. The Bandra Police has also registered a case against jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar, and Rohit Garg under sections 506(2), 120(b), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The emails were allegedly sent to Salman Khan's office, causing concern among his fans regarding his safety. The police are currently investigating the matter to ensure Salman's security and bring those responsible for the threats to justice.

After the recent threats received by Salman Khan, some reports suggest that the cancellation of his Da-Bangg tour show in Kolkata in January may have been due to security concerns as well. The show was cancelled at the last moment, and there was speculation that it was due to issues with the venue. However, with the recent threats, some are now questioning whether there were security concerns at the time that led to the cancellation. It is not clear if there is any direct connection between the threats and the cancelled show, and the matter is currently under investigation by the Mumbai Police. In addition to Salman, several other stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Ayush Sharma, and Guru Randhawa were slated to join him. This is not the first time that the actor has been threatened by the gangster. In 2018, when the trial of the blackbuck poaching case was underway, Lawrence Bishnoi had said Salman Khan had hurt the sentiments of the Bishnois, a sect that has love for animals among its tenets, by hunting a blackbuck - a charge that the actor was eventually acquitted of. In November last year, the Maharashtra government decided that Mumbai Police will provide Y+ grade of security cover to Salman Khan - an upgrade by two levels - in light of recent threats to him allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Salman Khan has for years had private security as well. He is shadowed by his main guard, Gurmeet Singh alias Shera.

