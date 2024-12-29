Salman Khan celebrates 59th birthday in Jamnagar with Ambanis, pics go viral

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 : Salman Khan hosted a grand birthday celebration in Jamnagar, where he was joined by family members and close friends, including the Ambanis.

Among the attendees were his mother Salma Khan, brother Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira, actor Riteish Deshmukh, and his wife Genelia D'Souza.

Several pictures and videos from the bash surfaced online, showing Salman cutting a huge cake with his niece Ayat. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were also spotted cheering for Bhaijaan.

Reports suggest that the Ambani family hosted the celebration for Salman.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's aunt, Deanne Pandey, posted pictures from the venue on Instagram, including an image featuring a large sign that read, "Love (red emoji) you Bhaijaan."

Deanne also posted a photo in which she held a picture frame of Salman and his siblings. Sohail Khan shared a photo on Instagram posing with his nephew Arhaan Khan and son Nirvan Khan.

On his 59th birthday, Salman received several social media wishes.

Ajay Devgn shared a playful picture with Salman, captioning it, "Best birthday wishes from Singham to Chulbul," referring to their iconic roles in Singham and Dabangg.

Shera, Salman Khan's long-time bodyguard, posted a photo with the actor on Instagram, expressing his deep respect with the caption, "Mere MAALIK ka birthday hai. Love MAALIK."

Shilpa Shetty also wished Salman a happy birthday on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday, Rockstar! I wish you happiness, success, and great health always. Loads of love."

On the professional front, Salman will headline AR Murugadoss' upcoming film Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated for release on Eid 2025. Earlier this year, Salman shared a glimpse from the sets of Sikandar.

In the image, he is seen smiling in a light blue shirt alongside film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss, who appear to be sharing a laugh. He captioned the post, "Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar. #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss. Releasing in cinemas EID 2025."

In May 2024, the production house officially announced Rashmika Mandanna's role in the film, posting, "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"

Rashmika shared her excitement on Instagram Stories, writing, "You guys have been asking me for an update for a long time, and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

Apart from Sikandar, Salman is also set to appear in Kick 2 in the coming months.

