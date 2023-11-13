Salman Khan expresses disappointment on Tiger 3 firecrackers incident in theatres

A day after Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 was released in theatres. A video from Mohan Cinema in Malegaon, in Nashik, Maharashtra has gone viral. The video shows people bursting crackers as Tiger 3 is playing on screen. People can be seen running for safe space after the crackers start to burst. Today, on November 13th, Khan took to his Instagram story to write about this incident. He called it 'dangerous' and urged people to stay safe. He wrote, "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theatres during Tiger 3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe."

The incident took place at Mohan Cinema in the Malegaon Chhavni area on Sunday night.During the screening of the movie, a group of fans burst firecrackers inside the theatre, causing panic among moviegoers. The police are in the process of registering an offense under sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. Tiger 3 is the third installment from the YRF franchise stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film also features Emraan Hashmi, Ridhi Dogra, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. This is not the first time that Salman Khan fans have attempted such a risky stunt. During the release of Antim: The Final Truth in 2021, there were several videos of fans bursting crackers inside the cinema hall that went viral. At that time, Salman Khan had urged his fans to not burn crackers inside the theatres. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 has emerged as the third-biggest film from YRF’s spy universe and the biggest opener ever for Salman at the Indian Box Office. The film has earned around Rs 45 crore on day one of the film release in India.

