Salman Khan, Himseh Reshammiya reunite for romantic track 'Naiyo Lagda'

Himesh Reshammiya, who has previously composed blockbuster songs for Salman Khan like Teri Meri, Tere Naam title song, Tu hi Tu Har Jagah, has reunited with the superstar for a romantic track from the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Titled 'Naiyo Lagda', the romantic song is composed by Himesh. Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal have lent their voice to the song.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cog7Ph3gSWI/?hl=en

On Saturday, Salman took to Instagram and dropped the song's teaser.

The song, 'Naiyo Lagda', a love anthem of the film, is set in the picturesque valleys of Ladakh.

The song features Salman and Pooja Hegde, and the chemistry between the two is almost palpable with the delightful locations taking the romance quotient up several notches.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Salman recently shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. When Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background.

The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor