Salman Khan lives a simple life in 1 BHK flat; reveals Mukesh Chhabra

Salman Khan has been living in a flat in Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments for years now. While his financial status clearly gives him the luxury of moving out to a separate bungalow for himself, he has preferred staying there as his parents and family live in the building. The actor has once again admitted he is deeply attached to the place and his family. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra recently talked about why the superstar is so attached to his home. During a podcast, he said Salman Khan lives a simple life. He also added that only a few people know that Salman lives in a one bhk apartment in his Galaxy apartment and doesn't fancy luxuries.

Mukesh Chhabra has done casting for several celebrities in Bollywood, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. He has worked for Salman Khan's films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight and has closely seen him over the years. According to Mukesh, Salman hasn't changed much despite his stardom. During a chat with Ranveer Allahbadia, Mukesh Chabbra said in Hindi, “He (Salman Khan) is the only person who is always available for everyone, who stands up to support you. He is honest and people misunderstand honesty. That’s the problem, when you say something honestly people take it very differently.” He also added that the actor comes with different moods, just like Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan, due to pressure. “Aapko check karna parta hai bhai ka mood kaisa hai (you have to check Salman's mood before reaching out),” he said.

He went on to call Salman ‘bhagwan ka banda (God's people)' as he enjoys popularity across all age groups. “He leads a simple life. Very few people know that where he lives, it’s actually a 1BHK apartment. It has one sofa, a dining table, a small area where he talks to people, a small gym and a room. That is Salman Khan, the biggest star of this country. He leads an extremely simple life. He doesn’t fancy brands or is into buying expensive things. He will eat everything, he lives a normal life. It is not his artistic process, he is just like this. I have been interacting with him for 15 years now, I haven’t seen him change,” Mukesh added.