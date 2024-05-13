Salman Khan Not To Host Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, Makers Approach Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar

Bigg Boss makers are currently finalizing the contestant list for upcoming Ott version, meanwhile there are reports that Salman Khan will not be hosting this season because of date issues. Makers are now looking for the host and are in talks with Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Karan Johar.

Pinkvilla source said, "Salman Khan is facing date issues, however, makers are keen on having him onboard. In case, Khan's schedule doesn't work out, makers have also approached Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor and Karan Johar to host the show."

Earlier, there were rumors that this year the makers might not opt for Bigg Boss OTT due to potential date clashes with the regular season. However, Endemol later confirmed that Bigg Boss OTT season 3 will indeed take place.