Salman Khan shares picture of injured body, says "Tiger Zakhmi Hai"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 : Superstar Salman Khan is not in the pink of health.

On Thursday, Salman took to Instagram and shared a picture of his injured body. The image shows Salman posing shirtless with his back to the camera. His left shoulder has a large Kinesiology Tape, marking an 'x', towards the middle of his back.

In the caption, Salman wrote, "Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (leave aside the world, pick up a 5kg dumbbell).Tiger Zakhmi Hai (tiger is injured). #Tiger3."

As Salman Khan shared the photo, his many fans and well-wishers wished him a speedy recovery.

"Take care Salman," a social media user commented.

"Get well soon Salman bhaijaan," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opposite actor Pooja Hegde.

He also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. He will next be seen reprising his role in Maneesh Sharma's directed Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.The film will be released on Diwali, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

