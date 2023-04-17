Salman Khan slays in pathani suit at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 : Salman Khan who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' continued to follow the ritual of attending the annual iftaar party hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique.

Sporting a black Path kurta pyjama, the 'Dabangg' actor looked dapper in this traditional attire. Khan opted for a clean shaved look and just added his bracelet and a watch to make the fashion statement that overshadowed other celebrities present at the event

Salman's father Salim Khan also marked his presence and got clicked with the Siddique family.

Apart from Salman, his 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-stars graced the part in their best outfits.

Actor-Singer Shehnaaz Gill wore a red-orange tone heavy embellished sharara set.

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari who is making her acting debut in Salman Khan's next was seen dressed in a mirror lehenga set.

Pooja Hedge sparkled on the red carpet in her blingy black saree.

Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam also opted for a black traditional outfits just like Bhaijaan.

Like every year, this year too, a large number of film and television stars attended the party. Baba Siddiqui's annual Iftaar party is one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood. The party also holds a special space in SRK-Salman fans as this is where the two superstars buried their old rivalry by hugging each other in 2014.

Speaking of Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', it stars him alongside Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hegde.Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Vijender Singh and Palak Tiwari are also a part of the film.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is all set to hit the theatres on April 21.

The makers recently unveiled the film's trailer. The trailer begins with the romantic chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge.

He is also seen thrashing goons in order to protect his love and his family. Salman could be heard saying "Jab ek non violent aadmi ke peeche, violent aadmi pad jaaye...tab us non violent aadmi ke saamne ek boht hi violent aadmi ko khada hona zaroori hai."

Salman also has 'Tiger 3' in the kitty. Tiger 3 will be out on Diwali 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor